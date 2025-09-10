Sebastien Lecornu Appointed as Prime Minister: Sparks Political Debate in France

In a move that has stirred significant political discourse, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu as the new Prime Minister. Known for his loyal support, Lecornu's appointment aligns with Macron's long-standing policies, a decision that has been met with mixed reactions across France's political landscape.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, criticized this choice as a continuation of Macronism, while Jean-Luc Melenchon of France Unbowed decried the lack of change. Mathilde Panot also expressed disbelief at Lecornu's appointment, referencing his history with the Yellow Vest protests.

On the other hand, figures like Olivier Faure of the Socialist Party expressed disappointment over Macron's persistence with non-socialist policies, while others, such as Finance Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, offered congratulations, highlighting Lecornu's potential to foster stability amidst global economic challenges.