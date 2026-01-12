Left Menu

Marine Le Pen Challenges Political Ban in Crucial Appeal

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is appealing a ban from public office due to a conviction for misusing EU funds. The decision, expected before summer, will determine her eligibility for the 2027 presidential race. The ban is viewed by some as politically motivated.

Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is embarking on a crucial appeal in Paris this week, aimed at overturning her ban from public office, a result of a conviction for misusing EU funds. The appeal's outcome will determine her possible candidacy in the 2027 presidential election.

Le Pen, historically a key figure in the National Rally (RN), was initially barred from running following a guilty verdict that found she misused over 4 million euros of EU funds. The ban extends for five years, immediately affecting her political aspirations. The appeal, which includes the RN and others involved, will conclude by February 12, with a ruling expected before summer.

If the ban holds, Le Pen has indicated that Jordan Bardella, the RN party president, could step forward as her successor in the election. U.S. officials, including President Trump, have criticized the ruling, suggesting it represents a bias against far-right politicians. However, French authorities have cautioned against perceived U.S. interference in their judicial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

