Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Cry: 'Vote Thief, Vacate Power!' Echoes Nationwide

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his call to action with the slogan 'vote thief, vacate your seat', asserting its impact nationwide. Gandhi, currently in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, was warmly welcomed by Congress officials, including state president Ajai Rai.

During his visit, Gandhi addressed reporters, promising to reinforce the slogan's impact through more dramatic expressions. His tour includes meetings with local leaders, community interactions, and project reviews, boosting morale among supporters.

Posters depicting Gandhi alongside other prominent leaders have inspired hope and excitement, with party members lauding Gandhi's exposure of alleged vote misconduct. Gandhi will engage with community members, inaugurate projects, and meet local leaders, further driving his campaign message.