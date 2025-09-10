Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Cry: 'Vote Thief, Vacate Power!' Echoes Nationwide

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasized the slogan 'vote thief, vacate your seat' across India, during a visit to Raebareli. He was joined by Congress leaders as he interacted with community members, attended events, and reviewed development projects. His presence infused enthusiasm among supporters and emphasized his campaign message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:57 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Cry: 'Vote Thief, Vacate Power!' Echoes Nationwide
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his call to action with the slogan 'vote thief, vacate your seat', asserting its impact nationwide. Gandhi, currently in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, was warmly welcomed by Congress officials, including state president Ajai Rai.

During his visit, Gandhi addressed reporters, promising to reinforce the slogan's impact through more dramatic expressions. His tour includes meetings with local leaders, community interactions, and project reviews, boosting morale among supporters.

Posters depicting Gandhi alongside other prominent leaders have inspired hope and excitement, with party members lauding Gandhi's exposure of alleged vote misconduct. Gandhi will engage with community members, inaugurate projects, and meet local leaders, further driving his campaign message.

TRENDING

1
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global
2
Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

 India
3
EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

 France
4
Wildlife Smuggler Caught With Threatened Tortoise in Uttar Pradesh

Wildlife Smuggler Caught With Threatened Tortoise in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025