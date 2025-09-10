Assam Extends Solidarity and Support to Rain-Stricken Himachal Pradesh
Assam demonstrates solidarity with Himachal Pradesh, facing monsoon devastation, by donating Rs 5 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses state's support. Power Minister Prasanta Phukan delivers the donation, illustrating Assam's commitment to help rebuild communities after severe rain-induced incidents claim hundreds of lives in Himachal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable gesture of camaraderie, Assam has extended substantial support to Himachal Pradesh, which is grappling with the aftermath of the monsoon's devastating impact.
Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, a staggering 378 lives have been lost to rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh.
To aid in recovery, Assam's Power Minister, Prasanta Phukan, handed over a Rs 5 crore cheque to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, reinforcing Assam's resolve to stand with Himachal and assist in rebuilding efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monsoon Fury: West Bengal Braces for Heavy Downpours
Cabinet approves SOP for removal of foreigners under Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Dalai Lama Extends Compassionate Aid to Monsoon-Stricken Himachal Pradesh
District commissioners empowered to serve 10-day notice to suspected foreigners, decide on citizenship post deadline: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Punjab's Plea: 'A Drop in the Ocean' Against Flood Devastation