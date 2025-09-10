Left Menu

India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

Union minister Ramdas Athawale dismissed the possibility of Nepal-like unrest in India, citing deep-rooted democracy and rule of law. He emphasized India's non-interference in Nepal's internal matters despite supporting peace efforts. Athawale attributed Nepal's crisis to corruption and noted India's thriving democratic mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:03 IST
Union minister Ramdas Athawale dismissed suggestions that India could face unrest similar to recent events in Nepal. He underscored the stability of Indian democracy and rule of law.

The minister stressed India's commitment to supporting peace in Nepal while refraining from interfering in its internal affairs. Athawale attributed the unrest in Kathmandu to corruption and unemployment, pointing out the limited effectiveness of Nepal's closer ties with China in addressing these issues.

Athawale assured that Indians in Nepal remain safe and ruled out any need for evacuation, as the protests are aimed at Nepal's government, not at foreigners.

