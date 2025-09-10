India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

Union minister Ramdas Athawale dismissed suggestions that India could face unrest similar to recent events in Nepal. He underscored the stability of Indian democracy and rule of law.

The minister stressed India's commitment to supporting peace in Nepal while refraining from interfering in its internal affairs. Athawale attributed the unrest in Kathmandu to corruption and unemployment, pointing out the limited effectiveness of Nepal's closer ties with China in addressing these issues.

Athawale assured that Indians in Nepal remain safe and ruled out any need for evacuation, as the protests are aimed at Nepal's government, not at foreigners.

(With inputs from agencies.)