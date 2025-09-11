Left Menu

Grieving Sister Demands Swift Justice in RJD Leader's Assassination

Sheela Devi, sister of slain RJD leader Rajkumar Rai, calls for immediate arrest of her brother's killers, threatening roadblocks and protests if action is not taken swiftly. Rai was shot in Patna in what police confirm as a premeditated attack by two assailants, caught on CCTV footage.

Sheela Devi, sister of deceased RJD leader Rajkumar Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sheela Devi, mourning the loss of her brother, Rajkumar Rai—an RJD leader fatally shot—has urged authorities to quickly apprehend those responsible. Warning of severe protests and roadblocks, Devi insists on justice before the family holds any funeral ceremonies.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday night in Patna's Munna Chak area. According to Patna East Superintendent of Police Parichay Kumar, Rai was ambushed by two assailants while returning home. They fired six shots, leaving him fatally wounded.

Rai, also known as Aala Rai, was attacked near his residence while buying food. Despite the police's proximity, the attackers managed to flee. CCTV footage captured the crime, and a police investigation is underway to bring the culprits to justice.

