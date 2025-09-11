Left Menu

Assam CM Wishes RSS Chief on Milestone Birthday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt birthday wishes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, acknowledging his contributions to nation-building and social harmony. CM Sarma prayed for Bhagwat's health and strength as he marked his 75th birthday. Bhagwat has led the RSS since 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:55 IST
Assam CM Wishes RSS Chief on Milestone Birthday
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his warm wishes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on his birthday, highlighting Bhagwat's pivotal role in nation-building.

In a message posted on X, CM Sarma expressed gratitude for Bhagwat's efforts to promote social harmony, wishing the RSS leader strength and good health.

The message comes as Bhagwat celebrates his 75th birthday, having held the position of RSS chief since 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

 India
2
Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

 India
3
Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

 India
4
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025