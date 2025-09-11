Assam CM Wishes RSS Chief on Milestone Birthday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his warm wishes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on his birthday, highlighting Bhagwat's pivotal role in nation-building.

In a message posted on X, CM Sarma expressed gratitude for Bhagwat's efforts to promote social harmony, wishing the RSS leader strength and good health.

The message comes as Bhagwat celebrates his 75th birthday, having held the position of RSS chief since 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)