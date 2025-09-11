Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts After MLA's Detention in Jammu and Kashmir

Shamas Udin Malik, father of detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, urges the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister for his son's release, challenging the PSA's use. The detention has sparked protests, causing clashes and highlighting alleged vendettas. Udin refutes allegations against his son and appeals for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:19 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Shamas Udin Malik, father of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, has directly appealed to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah to release his son, detained under the Public Safety Act. The detention has sparked protests in Doda, revealing accusations of systemic vendettas.

Mehraj Malik's arrest, attributed to disturbing public peace, has intensified political tensions in the region. Critics argue that invoking the stringent PSA against a sitting MLA is excessive, leading to widespread protests and clashes with law enforcement.

Udin refutes claims against his son related to religious sentiments, emphasizing Malik's positive community relations. He appeals for political intervention to ensure justice, criticizing the regional deputy commissioner's role in escalating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

