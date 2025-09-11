The Failed Assassination: Ryan Routh's Trial Begins

The trial for Ryan Routh, charged with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, officially commenced Thursday morning with opening statements. Routh, who has chosen to represent himself, stands accused of trying to shoot Trump during a golf outing last year in South Florida amidst his re-election campaign.

Routh pleaded not guilty to charges including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate and firearms violations. Throughout proceedings, Routh, previously shackled in court, has appeared in more formal attire, addressing the jury from a podium, though restricted in his movement around the courtroom.

The jury panel, sworn in at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, consists of diverse members drawn from a large pool. The trial, a year after the thwarted assassination attempt by the Secret Service, may extend over three weeks as evidence is presented regarding Routh's alleged plot and previous brushes with the law.

