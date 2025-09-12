Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Sworn in as India's 15th Vice President
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India in a ceremony attended by prominent political figures. The election followed Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. Radhakrishnan won by 152 votes over opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan assumed the role of India's 15th Vice President during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu.
The 67-year-old took the oath in English, donning a traditional red kurta.
Radhakrishnan's victory arrives after a decisive 152-vote win against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, necessitated by Jagdeep Dhankhar's health-related resignation. The ceremony saw attendance from political stalwarts including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former vice presidents.
