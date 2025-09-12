Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Sworn in as India's 15th Vice President

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan assumed the role of India's 15th Vice President during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

The 67-year-old took the oath in English, donning a traditional red kurta.

Radhakrishnan's victory arrives after a decisive 152-vote win against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, necessitated by Jagdeep Dhankhar's health-related resignation. The ceremony saw attendance from political stalwarts including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former vice presidents.