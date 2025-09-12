Nepal's Transition: Sushila Karki as Interim PM Amidst Upheaval

In the wake of severe anti-corruption protests, Nepal's former chief justice, Sushila Karki, is anticipated to be named interim prime minister, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The protests, triggered by a now-lifted social media ban, have led to the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli after significant unrest.

The political shift is chiefly attributed to the influence of 'Gen Z' demonstrators, who strongly back Karki's appointment. A crucial meeting hosted by President Ramchandra Paudel at his residence is expected to formalize her role. However, official comments on the matter remain scarce.

Nepal continues to face political and economic turmoil since abolishing its monarchy in 2008. Nonetheless, the capital, Kathmandu, shows signs of recovery with shops reopening, and a reduction in military presence on the streets, although some roadblocks persist.