Nepal's Transition: Sushila Karki as Interim PM Amidst Upheaval
Sushila Karki is expected to become Nepal's interim prime minister following the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli after intense protests. The upheaval, sparked by a social media ban, resulted in 34 deaths and over 1,300 injuries. The situation began stabilizing as signs of normalcy return to Kathmandu.
In the wake of severe anti-corruption protests, Nepal's former chief justice, Sushila Karki, is anticipated to be named interim prime minister, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The protests, triggered by a now-lifted social media ban, have led to the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli after significant unrest.
The political shift is chiefly attributed to the influence of 'Gen Z' demonstrators, who strongly back Karki's appointment. A crucial meeting hosted by President Ramchandra Paudel at his residence is expected to formalize her role. However, official comments on the matter remain scarce.
Nepal continues to face political and economic turmoil since abolishing its monarchy in 2008. Nonetheless, the capital, Kathmandu, shows signs of recovery with shops reopening, and a reduction in military presence on the streets, although some roadblocks persist.
