Sushila Karki Poised to Be Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Sushila Karki is poised to become Nepal's first female prime minister, pending a meeting at 2 pm Friday designed to resolve the country's constitutional crisis. Sources indicate that the meeting at the President's Office will solidify her role as head of the interim government.

The decision comes amid calls from Gen Z-led protests for political reform. K P Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following intense public unrest, which led to military intervention to restore order. If finalized, Karki, a former chief justice, will take significant steps in forming a new Council of Ministers.

The meeting will address whether to dissolve Parliament, a point of contention between President Ramchandra Paudel and Gen Z representatives. Paudel is against dissolution, fearing further constitutional setbacks, while protests demand substantial political change. Meanwhile, the Nepal army denies rumors of a takeover and the restoration of the monarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)