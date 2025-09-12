BJP Charts New Path for Bodoland with Ambitious Manifesto

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is steadfast in its commitment to fostering development, peace, and prosperity in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Speaking at the release of the BJP's election manifesto, Sarma highlighted that the BJP, for the first time, is contesting the polls with the objective of winning and forming the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), buoyed by immense support from the populace.

Sarma revealed that the BJP has been strategizing to emerge as a formidable political force in the BTC elections, representing the aspirations of the 26 diverse communities residing within its five districts. He emphasized the importance of maintaining cultural harmony while pledging implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord within five years, addressing all pending administrative issues to gain widespread acceptance of the council.

The manifesto outlines the BJP's vision of development, pledging infrastructural advancement, including the establishment of colleges, a Bodoland University campus, and medical facilities. Sarma appealed for faith in the BJP's commitment, urging communities to ensure peace during the upcoming elections while the party seeks to transform BTR with equitable growth across all groups.