Clash Over Reservation Tribute: Drama at Vanniyar Sangam

Tensions escalated on Friday at Tindivanam, as supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani clashed over accessing the Vanniyar Sangam office to honor reservation movement leaders.

Anbumani's followers were preparing to commemorate quota champions on September 17, when Ramadoss supporters objected, locking the office and igniting commotion, prompting police intervention.

September 17 marks the anniversary of the 1987 protests for Vanniyar reservation, where 21 were killed. Ramadoss expelled Anbumani on September 11, sparking further discord, leading both factions to lodge complaints with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)