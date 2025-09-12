Clash Over Reservation Tribute: Drama at Vanniyar Sangam
Tension arose as supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and his estranged son Anbumani clashed over access to the Vanniyar Sangam office. The conflict centered on paying homage to reservation movement figures, leading to police intervention. Both groups have filed complaints following the recent expulsion of Anbumani from PMK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated on Friday at Tindivanam, as supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani clashed over accessing the Vanniyar Sangam office to honor reservation movement leaders.
Anbumani's followers were preparing to commemorate quota champions on September 17, when Ramadoss supporters objected, locking the office and igniting commotion, prompting police intervention.
September 17 marks the anniversary of the 1987 protests for Vanniyar reservation, where 21 were killed. Ramadoss expelled Anbumani on September 11, sparking further discord, leading both factions to lodge complaints with authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Contentious Castes: Legal Challenge to Maratha Reservations
Protests Erupt Over Caste Reservation Dispute
Unveiling 'Adi Sanskriti': A Digital Revolution in Tribal Art Preservation
Navigating the Reservation Tightrope: Maharashtra's Efforts to Implement the Hyderabad Gazette for Marathas
Communal Clash Eases in Bonai after Police Intervention