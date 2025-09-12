Pakistan Gears Up for 2027 SCO Summit Preparations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that Pakistan will host the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in 2027. He urged authorities to initiate preparations in the capital city, Islamabad.

The announcement was made during a road development project event in the Rawat area of Rawalpindi. "We need to begin preparations now," urged Sharif, emphasizing the need for accommodations and beautification of Islamabad to welcome the international delegation.

This declaration follows less than two weeks after the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, where Pakistan brought forth issues including the Indus Waters Treaty, currently suspended by India. The influential grouping collectively condemned recent terror attacks in the region, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of "double standards" in combating terrorism.

