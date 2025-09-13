Left Menu

Punjab's Unused Disaster Relief Funds: BJP Chief Calls for Accountability

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of misleading the public regarding the proper use of disaster relief funds. He cited a CAG report indicating that significant amounts under the SDRF are lying unused, demanding an apology from the chief minister and ensuring rightful fund utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:02 IST
Punjab BJP Chief
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political confrontation, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar levelled serious accusations against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging misinformation on the state's disaster relief fund utilization.

Citing a Comptroller and Auditor General report, Jakhar highlighted that as of March 2023, a staggering Rs 9,041.74 crore remains unused under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He asserts the Mann administration has breached central government protocols regarding fund management.

This comes amid allegations that the state currently harbors over Rs 12,000 crore in its relief fund, a figure including allocations for upcoming years. With opposition parties demanding transparency, Jakhar has urged Mann to issue a public apology and prioritize the judicious use of these resources for public relief efforts. The AAP government, however, contests these claims, maintaining that substantial funds have been allocated for disaster relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

