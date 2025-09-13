Punjab's Unused Disaster Relief Funds: BJP Chief Calls for Accountability

In a recent political confrontation, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar levelled serious accusations against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging misinformation on the state's disaster relief fund utilization.

Citing a Comptroller and Auditor General report, Jakhar highlighted that as of March 2023, a staggering Rs 9,041.74 crore remains unused under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He asserts the Mann administration has breached central government protocols regarding fund management.

This comes amid allegations that the state currently harbors over Rs 12,000 crore in its relief fund, a figure including allocations for upcoming years. With opposition parties demanding transparency, Jakhar has urged Mann to issue a public apology and prioritize the judicious use of these resources for public relief efforts. The AAP government, however, contests these claims, maintaining that substantial funds have been allocated for disaster relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)