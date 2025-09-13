Left Menu

Corruption Probe Targets Istanbul's Opposition

A Turkish prosecutor has ordered the detention of 48 suspects, including the mayor of Istanbul's Bayrampasa district, amid a corruption investigation. The operation focuses on embezzlement and bribery charges. Bayrampasa Mayor Hasan Mutlu called the probe politically motivated as legal pressure on the CHP party mounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:46 IST
Corruption Probe Targets Istanbul's Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A sweeping corruption investigation has resulted in a Turkish prosecutor ordering the detention of 48 suspects. Among those targeted is the mayor of Istanbul's Bayrampasa district, reported state broadcaster TRT Haber on Saturday.

Authorities conducted pre-dawn raids across 72 locations, aiming to seize documents and detain individuals implicated in alleged embezzlement, bribery, and tender rigging schemes. Bayrampasa's Mayor Hasan Mutlu, a member of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has described the probe as baseless and politically driven.

This development is part of a broader crackdown against the CHP and its municipalities, with hundreds of party members facing legal action. A forthcoming court ruling could see the removal of the CHP leader, highlighting tensions in Turkey's democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India
2
G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

 Global
3
Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

 India
4
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025