PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:31 IST
BJP calls for protest in Mangaluru on Sep 16 against Cong govt's 'anti-labour' policies
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday announced a protest in Mangaluru on September 16 against what it terms the ''anti-people and anti-labour'' policies of the Congress government in Karnataka.

BJP state secretary and Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, in a statement here, said restrictions imposed on laterite stone and sand mining have resulted in acute shortages across Dakshina Kannada district.

He said the crisis has stalled development projects and dashed the hopes of the poor who aspire to build homes.

Chowta alleged that construction workers and contractors have been left without jobs, pushing thousands of families into hardship.

''The Congress government has been making empty promises for the past three months while imposing arbitrary curbs on quarrying and sand extraction. The construction sector has suffered losses running into hundreds of crores,'' he said.

The protest will be staged in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru from 9 am to 5 pm. BJP leaders, workers, and affected individuals are expected to participate in large numbers.

Chowta charged that the state government's inaction has caused ''immense distress'' to daily wage earners dependent on the construction sector.

''This is not just about stalled projects; it is about the survival of thousands of families,'' he said, calling on the public to join the dharna.

The BJP has vowed to continue its agitation until the state government announces a clear and lasting solution to the sand and laterite stone shortage in coastal Karnataka.

