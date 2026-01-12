Migrant Labourer's Assault in Mangaluru Sparks Concerns
Four men have been charged with assaulting a migrant laborer in Mangaluru, suspecting him of being an illegal Bangladeshi national. Despite the victim's assertion of Indian citizenship, he was attacked, resulting in serious injuries. Police have initiated legal action against the suspects, who are local residents.
In a disturbing incident on the outskirts of Mangaluru, four men have been accused of assaulting a migrant laborer, wrongly suspecting him of being an illegal Bangladeshi national. The altercation reportedly took place in the Kulur area on Sunday.
The victim, who has been working intermittently in Mangaluru for over a decade, faced an inquiry and demands for identification from the accused. Despite his repeated assertions of being an Indian citizen, tensions escalated.
The confrontation resulted in the laborer sustaining serious injuries. Local officials confirmed his citizenship and have initiated action against the suspects under multiple legal sections, including attempts to murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
