Left Menu

Migrant Labourer's Assault in Mangaluru Sparks Concerns

Four men have been charged with assaulting a migrant laborer in Mangaluru, suspecting him of being an illegal Bangladeshi national. Despite the victim's assertion of Indian citizenship, he was attacked, resulting in serious injuries. Police have initiated legal action against the suspects, who are local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:03 IST
Migrant Labourer's Assault in Mangaluru Sparks Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident on the outskirts of Mangaluru, four men have been accused of assaulting a migrant laborer, wrongly suspecting him of being an illegal Bangladeshi national. The altercation reportedly took place in the Kulur area on Sunday.

The victim, who has been working intermittently in Mangaluru for over a decade, faced an inquiry and demands for identification from the accused. Despite his repeated assertions of being an Indian citizen, tensions escalated.

The confrontation resulted in the laborer sustaining serious injuries. Local officials confirmed his citizenship and have initiated action against the suspects under multiple legal sections, including attempts to murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026