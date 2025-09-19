U.S. House Rallies Behind Stopgap Funding Bill

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed confidence in securing sufficient votes to pass a crucial stopgap funding bill on Friday. The measure, known as a continuing resolution or 'CR,' aims to avert a potential government shutdown.

The House Republicans are determined to see the bill approved and sent to the Senate, which must also back the measure. Once cleared by both chambers, it will head to President Donald Trump for final approval.

Johnson conveyed optimism during an interview on Fox News, stating, "We'll do the right thing: keep the government open." The bill, if enacted, would temporarily keep the government funded and operational.