U.S. House Rallies Behind Stopgap Funding Bill

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he believes there are enough votes to pass a stopgap funding bill, known as a 'CR,' on Friday. This measure aims to prevent a government shutdown. The House Republicans plan for the Senate to approve the bill before it reaches President Trump for signing.

Updated: 19-09-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 04:15 IST
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed confidence in securing sufficient votes to pass a crucial stopgap funding bill on Friday. The measure, known as a continuing resolution or 'CR,' aims to avert a potential government shutdown.

The House Republicans are determined to see the bill approved and sent to the Senate, which must also back the measure. Once cleared by both chambers, it will head to President Donald Trump for final approval.

Johnson conveyed optimism during an interview on Fox News, stating, "We'll do the right thing: keep the government open." The bill, if enacted, would temporarily keep the government funded and operational.

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

