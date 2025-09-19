U.S. House Rallies Behind Stopgap Funding Bill
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he believes there are enough votes to pass a stopgap funding bill, known as a 'CR,' on Friday. This measure aims to prevent a government shutdown. The House Republicans plan for the Senate to approve the bill before it reaches President Trump for signing.
The House Republicans are determined to see the bill approved and sent to the Senate, which must also back the measure. Once cleared by both chambers, it will head to President Donald Trump for final approval.
Johnson conveyed optimism during an interview on Fox News, stating, "We'll do the right thing: keep the government open." The bill, if enacted, would temporarily keep the government funded and operational.
