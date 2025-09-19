Left Menu

Terror Ties Unveiled: Pakistan's Involvement with JeM

India has reiterated global awareness of the collaboration between terrorists and the Pakistani state following video messages from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leaders urging jihad against India. The videos reveal Pakistan's alleged backing of terror activities and underscore India's refusal to allow third-party mediation in India-Pakistan conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:21 IST
  India

India has exposed the longstanding links between terror groups and the Pakistani state, following a series of video messages from Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders. These videos encouraged jihad against India, highlighting the problematic relationship as claimed by India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the gravity of this connection, stressing that such statements make the nexus even more apparent. The videos circulating on social media show JeM leaders calling for retaliation, further implicating Islamabad in supporting terrorism against India.

India's military action, Operation Sindoor, targeted terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. The measures drew international attention, yet India remains firm on rejecting any mediatory attempts in its disputes with Pakistan, emphasizing bilateral resolution as the path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

