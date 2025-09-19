Terror Ties Unveiled: Pakistan's Involvement with JeM

India has exposed the longstanding links between terror groups and the Pakistani state, following a series of video messages from Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders. These videos encouraged jihad against India, highlighting the problematic relationship as claimed by India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the gravity of this connection, stressing that such statements make the nexus even more apparent. The videos circulating on social media show JeM leaders calling for retaliation, further implicating Islamabad in supporting terrorism against India.

India's military action, Operation Sindoor, targeted terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. The measures drew international attention, yet India remains firm on rejecting any mediatory attempts in its disputes with Pakistan, emphasizing bilateral resolution as the path forward.

