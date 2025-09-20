Left Menu

Judge Dismisses President Trump's $15 billion Defamation Suit

A federal judge has dismissed President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, criticizing it as an improper attack on his adversaries. The complaint was deemed overly lengthy and burdensome, lacking a concise rationale for Trump's victory, with a revised submission allowed within 28 days.

Updated: 20-09-2025 00:25 IST
A U.S. federal judge has thrown out President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, labeling it a "decidedly improper and impermissible" assault on his critics. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday condemned Trump's lengthy complaint, which targeted the Times, four of its reporters, and Penguin Random House.

Judge Merryday criticized the former president's verbose 85-page document, filled with unnecessary attacks and self-praise, highlighting that legal complaints are not platforms for political diatribes. The judge, appointed by George H.W. Bush, has given Trump 28 days to file a revised complaint, adhering to professional standards.

The New York Times and Penguin Random House have both expressed satisfaction over the judge's decision, which painted the lawsuit as more political than legal. Despite the setback, Trump's legal team plans to continue the fight, aiming to hold media accountable for perceived bias, ahead of the 2024 election.

