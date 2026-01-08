Families of those who died or were injured ‌in a New Year's Eve fire in the bar of ⁠a Swiss ski resort have filed a legal complaint to the Swiss prosecutor's office, a lawyer ​for a group of victims confirmed to ‍Reuters on Thursday. "Each family filed a complaint and joined the proceedings as a plaintiff. These applications were accepted (by ⁠prosecutors)," Romain ‌Jordan, ⁠a Geneva-based lawyer, said in response to emailed questions.

He did ‍not specify the target of the legal ​complaint, adding only that it was "against all those ⁠responsible, without exception". The criminal investigation into the Crans-Montana fire only includes ⁠the bar's owners who are suspected of crimes including homicide by negligence. Questions ⁠remain about the fire and the safety procedures in ⁠place.

Prosecutors ‌for the canton of Valais did not respond to requests for comment.

