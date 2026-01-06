Left Menu

Federal Judge Allows Vaccine Policy Lawsuit to Proceed

A federal judge permits major medical groups' lawsuit challenging policies under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. Accusations claim unfair committee reshuffling, likely reducing vaccination rates. The lawsuit seeks to invalidate all vaccine advisory panel votes since June, arguing non-compliance with federal law on committee balance.

A federal judge in Boston ruled on Tuesday that a lawsuit by major medical groups, challenging policies implemented by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, can proceed. The suit alleges these policies could decrease vaccination rates nationwide.

The medical groups aim to invalidate decisions made by a vaccine advisory panel, which plaintiffs argue was unlawfully reconstituted by Kennedy. This reconstitution allegedly violates federal law requiring committees to maintain balance and independence, as Kennedy replaced independent experts with members supporting his views.

The lawsuit criticizes the CDC's removal of recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines for certain demographics, a move believed to deter vaccination rates. The panel's recent votes, which restrict vaccine distribution through shared decision-making, are also challenged. The plaintiffs, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Infectious Diseases Society of America, seek expedited relief before the panel's February meeting.

