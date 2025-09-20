Left Menu

Legal Turmoil: Trump Administration Targets Prosecutors and Rivals

Trump administration officials have threatened to fire a U.S. prosecutor involved in a fraud investigation of New York Attorney General Letitia James, an adversary of Trump. Erik Siebert, handling this and a separate investigation into James Comey, questions the evidence's strength. The situation illuminates Trump's efforts to target political opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:16 IST
The Trump administration is facing new accusations of political interference, as officials have threatened to dismiss a key prosecutor overseeing a fraud investigation involving New York Attorney General Letitia James, a noted Trump adversary. According to sources, Erik Siebert, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, remains in his post amidst pressure to vacate.

Siebert's office is concurrently engaged in another criminal inquiry into former FBI Director James Comey concerning past probes of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Siebert has raised concerns over the evidentiary basis of both investigations, suggesting indictment would be challenging. This disclosure follows initial reports from ABC News about his potential ouster.

The administration's actions underscore a broader pattern, with Trump leveraging federal resources to confront political rivals. James has denied allegations tied to mortgage fraud, linked to Federal Housing Finance Agency Chief Bill Pulte's claims. Amidst this legal maelstrom, Trump-aligned officials continue to pursue cases against individuals like Lisa Cook and Adam Schiff, drawing criticism for perceived judicial overreach.

