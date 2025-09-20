Tensions Skyrocket as Russian Jets Violate Estonian Airspace

Russian pilots allegedly breached Estonian airspace in a 12-minute incident on Friday, as claimed by Estonian military officials over the weekend. The encounter has stoked concerns in Tallinn about NATO's capability to counter Russian aggressions in Europe following similar occurrences elsewhere.

Moscow denied any airspace violation, insisting its jets adhered to planned routes. However, Estonian authorities, supported by NATO allies, dismissed these rebuttals, maintaining that radar and visual data confirmed the breach. This confrontation underscores the rising tensions at the Eastern frontiers of NATO territory.

In response, Estonian officials are considering invoking Article 4 of NATO's treaty, warranting formal consultations if territorial integrity is in question. The situation underscores Estonia's apprehension about Russia's provocative measures, perceived as attempts to distract from ongoing military activities in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)