Political Clash: BJP vs. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj

The BJP in Bihar labeled Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party a fraudulent political startup, accusing him of raising funds through shell companies. The accusations follow Kishor questioning the credentials of BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, prompting heated exchanges over political funding and qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:01 IST
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar has sharply criticized Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, calling it a 'political startup based on fraud.' The BJP alleges that Kishor, a former election strategist, has amassed hundreds of crores of rupees via shell companies.

This accusation came after Kishor questioned the academic credentials of Samrat Choudhary, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and a senior BJP leader. The BJP's state media in-charge, Danish Iqbal, suggested that Kishor is indirectly aiding the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan by receiving funds from states governed by the INDIA bloc, with over Rs 370 crore reportedly coming from West Bengal.

Iqbal further claimed that Kishor's party is a ploy to bring back 'Jungal Raj' in Bihar, collecting substantial funds from aspiring candidates for 243 assembly seats. Kishor's questioning of Choudhary's D-Litt degree from California University also adds fuel to this political firestorm, raising doubts about the Deputy CM's educational qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

