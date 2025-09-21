Trump's Looming Stand-Off Over Bagram Air Base

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Afghanistan with unspecified consequences if it does not return control of the Bagram Air Base to the United States, according to a post he made on Truth Social.

Trump stated that he had discussions with Afghanistan regarding regaining control of the base, which was crucial for American military operations after the September 11, 2001 attacks. However, the Taliban took over the base following the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2021, and Afghan officials are against any revival of U.S. military presence.

In response, Afghan foreign ministry official Zakir Jalal emphasized the need for cooperation without a U.S. military footprint in the country, signaling ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

