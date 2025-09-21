High-Profile American Investors Gear Up for TikTok Deal

President Donald Trump has revealed that prominent business figures Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell are poised to serve as U.S. investors in a strategic deal that would enable TikTok to continue its operations in America.

This maneuver is part of an agreement necessitating the transfer of TikTok's U.S. assets from the Chinese company ByteDance to American ownership.

The announcement appears amid ongoing economic discussions between the U.S. and China, with Trump commending these industry leaders as 'American patriots' while stressing the importance of TikToks relevance in capturing youthful voter support for the upcoming presidential election.