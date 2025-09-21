Left Menu

France-Saudi Initiative Seeks New Path for Middle East Peace

France and Saudi Arabia push for a revived two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, proposing a phased plan amidst the current turmoil in Gaza. Despite global support, significant resistance comes from the US and Israel, complicating prospects for peace and Palestinian statehood recognition.

Amid escalating violence and international tensions, France and Saudi Arabia are spearheading a new effort to revive the long-sidelined two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This initiative gains traction as world leaders gather at the United Nations General Assembly, with hopes to inject renewed urgency and pave a path forward.

The proposal outlines a phased plan leading to Palestinian statehood in territories occupied by Israel since the 1967 Mideast war. Countries like Britain, Canada, and Australia have formally recognized such a state, and France is anticipated to follow. However, formidable opposition from the US and Israel poses significant challenges to these diplomatic efforts.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government remains firmly against Palestinian statehood, threatening unilateral action against moves toward recognition. Meanwhile, the conflict continues to exact a heavy toll, with Gaza bearing enormous casualties and displacement. The unfolding scenario demands urgent international collaboration to prevent further humanitarian crises.

