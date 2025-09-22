Left Menu

Vijay Urged to Join AIADMK by Senior Leader Bhalaji

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-politician Vijay has been advised by senior AIADMK leader K T Rajenthra Bhalaji to align with AIADMK to counter the DMK in upcoming elections. Bhalaji asserts that contesting alone would not yield success and stresses the alliance's necessity for Vijay's political future.

22-09-2025
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, also actor-politician, Vijay has been advised to forge an alliance with the AIADMK in a bid to topple the ruling DMK. Senior AIADMK leader K T Rajenthra Bhalaji emphasized this strategic coalition on Monday.

Bhalaji candidly criticized Vijay's aspirations to contest elections independently. He argued that such solo efforts would be futile, emphasizing that a failure to align with AIADMK could jeopardize Vijay's political ambitions. According to Bhalaji, an electoral partnership is vital for Vijay to challenge the DMK effectively.

Highlighting the popular appeal of other actors, Bhalaji remarked that Ajith Kumar, another film industry stalwart, known as 'thala' among fans, could attract larger crowds than Vijay. He also recalled the massive public gatherings for superstar Rajinikanth, underlining his enduring mass appeal.

