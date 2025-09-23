Left Menu

Trump Administration Proposes Major Reforms to H-1B Visa Process

The Trump administration proposes changes to the H-1B visa selection process, favoring higher-paid workers. A new $100,000 fee is also introduced. This move aims to protect American wages and could significantly impact small businesses relying on H-1B workers. The new regulation may come into effect by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:50 IST
The Trump administration announced a proposal to overhaul the H-1B visa selection process, prioritizing applications from employers offering higher wages. This follows a recent $100,000 fee introduction for new H-1B visas, according to a Federal Register notice released on Tuesday.

The reforms intend to shield American workers from wage competition by granting favorable consideration to higher-paying jobs if the number of visa requests exceeds the annual cap of 85,000. This regulatory change, if finalized, might be active for the 2026 lottery.

The initiative could economically impact around 5,200 small businesses currently dependent on H-1B workers, U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates suggest. The public will have 30 days to comment, starting Wednesday. The program is notably used by tech firms, with India and China being the largest beneficiaries of these visas.

