Rakesh Tikait Supports Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait supported Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft' by the BJP government. Tikait accused the government of coming to power dishonestly and intending to seize farmers' land. Gandhi criticized the BJP for high unemployment and corruption amid alleged election fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has thrown his weight behind Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's controversial allegations of 'vote theft' against the ruling BJP government. Tikait accused the government of unduly seizing power through dishonest electoral means, claiming their ultimate goal is to confiscate farmers' land for capitalist gains.

The allegations surfaced during a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bareilly, with Tikait adamantly backing Gandhi's assertion that electoral malpractice has become rampant since the 2014 elections. According to Tikait, this has led to widespread job loss, school closures, and a looming threat to farmers' livelihoods. He warned of a potential large-scale movement if the government fails to heed these warnings.

Further supporting Tikait's statements, Gandhi had earlier accused the BJP of perpetuating unemployment and corruption. He insisted that as long as elections remain compromised, the youth will continue to face job scarcity and a bleak future. Gandhi's call to action demanded accountability and transparency from the ruling party, echoing concerns about the integrity of democratic processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

