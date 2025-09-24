President Murmu's Ceremonial Train Journey to Mathura & Vrindavan

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a ceremonial journey to Mathura and Vrindavan this Thursday morning. Utilizing the President's Special Train, her visit will begin with an 8:10 am departure from Delhi's Safdarjung station.

The absence of railway connectivity between Mathura and Vrindavan necessitates a road journey for the President. On her return, she will once again board the same train from Mathura in the evening.

Senior railway officials, along with RPF, GRP personnel, and staff, have been instructed to ensure seamless operations. Coordination between Northern Railway and North Central Railway is key, as the stations fall under different zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)