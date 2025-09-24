Left Menu

President Murmu's Ceremonial Train Journey to Mathura & Vrindavan

President Droupadi Murmu is set to travel to Mathura and Vrindavan using the President's Special Train. She will board from Delhi, taking the road to Vrindavan due to the lack of rail connectivity. Railway zones involved are coordinating to ensure seamless operation for the ceremonial journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:19 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a ceremonial journey to Mathura and Vrindavan this Thursday morning. Utilizing the President's Special Train, her visit will begin with an 8:10 am departure from Delhi's Safdarjung station.

The absence of railway connectivity between Mathura and Vrindavan necessitates a road journey for the President. On her return, she will once again board the same train from Mathura in the evening.

Senior railway officials, along with RPF, GRP personnel, and staff, have been instructed to ensure seamless operations. Coordination between Northern Railway and North Central Railway is key, as the stations fall under different zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

