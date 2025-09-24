Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Visit to Patna: CWC Meeting in Focus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a strategic entry to Patna, attending a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday.

The session, held at Sadaqat Ashram, the party's state headquarters, comes as the state gears up for its assembly elections. Gandhi was warmly received at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among other senior leaders.

Anticipated topics for discussion include 'vote theft', tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, and both national and state-level issues, underlining the significance of this gathering in shaping electoral strategies.

