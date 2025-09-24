Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Visit to Patna: CWC Meeting in Focus

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna for the Congress Working Committee meeting at Sadaqat Ashram. This meeting is pivotal as it occurs before the state's assembly elections. Key topics include state issues, international tariff concerns with the Trump administration, and allegations of vote theft.

Updated: 24-09-2025 10:14 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a strategic entry to Patna, attending a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday.

The session, held at Sadaqat Ashram, the party's state headquarters, comes as the state gears up for its assembly elections. Gandhi was warmly received at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among other senior leaders.

Anticipated topics for discussion include 'vote theft', tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, and both national and state-level issues, underlining the significance of this gathering in shaping electoral strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

