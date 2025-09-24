Left Menu

Early Salary Boost for Odisha Employees Ahead of Festivities

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi instructs early disbursement of government employees' salaries on September 26, due to Durga Puja holidays. Salaries are typically paid at month's end, but the early payment facilitates festival preparations. This effort aligns with the nationwide 'Savings Festival' under GST 2.0 reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:15 IST
Early Salary Boost for Odisha Employees Ahead of Festivities
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed the early disbursement of government employees' salaries on September 26. The decision comes ahead of the Durga Puja holidays, which will see government offices closed from September 27.

Salaries are usually distributed at the end of the month, but the early payment intends to assist employees in preparing for upcoming festivities. According to an official release, this move will allow them to meet requirements and make necessary purchases.

The early salary disbursement is also aimed at encouraging participation in the 'Savings Festival' nationwide following the implementation of the GST 2.0 reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

 Global
2
Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat Pollution

Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025