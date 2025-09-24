Early Salary Boost for Odisha Employees Ahead of Festivities

In an unprecedented move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed the early disbursement of government employees' salaries on September 26. The decision comes ahead of the Durga Puja holidays, which will see government offices closed from September 27.

Salaries are usually distributed at the end of the month, but the early payment intends to assist employees in preparing for upcoming festivities. According to an official release, this move will allow them to meet requirements and make necessary purchases.

The early salary disbursement is also aimed at encouraging participation in the 'Savings Festival' nationwide following the implementation of the GST 2.0 reforms.

