Sadiq Khan Slams Trump at UNGA as Racist, Sexist, Islamophobic

London Mayor Sadiq Khan labeled US President Donald Trump as 'racist, sexist, and Islamophobic' after Trump's UNGA speech criticized Khan's leadership and suggested a shift towards 'Sharia law'. This marked another chapter in their public disputes, as Khan defends London's multicultural success amid Trump's criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:45 IST
Sadiq Khan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

At the United Nations General Assembly, London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned US President Donald Trump for his remarks branding the UK capital under Khan's leadership as leaning towards 'Sharia law'. Khan labeled Trump as 'racist, sexist, and Islamophobic', escalating the ongoing verbal clashes between the two leaders.

During his comments, Khan questioned why his policies as a Muslim mayor of a diverse and progressive city like London seem to constantly provoke Trump. He highlighted the increasing number of American tourists visiting London, suggesting the city's appeal remains strong despite Trump's criticisms.

Khan reiterated his belief in London's status as the greatest city, while Trump criticized Khan's leadership, calling him one of the worst mayors globally. The tension continues from past conflicts, which began after a terror incident in June 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

