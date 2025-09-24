Sadiq Khan Slams Trump at UNGA as Racist, Sexist, Islamophobic

At the United Nations General Assembly, London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned US President Donald Trump for his remarks branding the UK capital under Khan's leadership as leaning towards 'Sharia law'. Khan labeled Trump as 'racist, sexist, and Islamophobic', escalating the ongoing verbal clashes between the two leaders.

During his comments, Khan questioned why his policies as a Muslim mayor of a diverse and progressive city like London seem to constantly provoke Trump. He highlighted the increasing number of American tourists visiting London, suggesting the city's appeal remains strong despite Trump's criticisms.

Khan reiterated his belief in London's status as the greatest city, while Trump criticized Khan's leadership, calling him one of the worst mayors globally. The tension continues from past conflicts, which began after a terror incident in June 2017.

