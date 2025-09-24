Left Menu

Azam Khan's Defiant Stand: A Battle for Justice

Azam Khan, a key figure in the Samajwadi Party, affirmed his commitment to clearing his name from multiple legal cases. Released from prison, he dispelled rumors of switching political parties and emphasized his dedication to SP. He remains hopeful of gaining justice and exoneration from the courts.

Azam Khan, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), remains unwavering in his pursuit of justice, determined to clear his name from the numerous legal battles he faces. After his recent release from Sitapur jail, Khan expressed confidence in vindicating himself and dismissed rumors of joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Khan, a seasoned politician with ten terms as an MLA from Rampur, has faced allegations ranging from land grabbing to corruption, which he insists are politically motivated. His release was granted by the Allahabad High Court, which allowed bail in a high-profile land encroachment case linked to the Quality Bar, where his involvement was questioned five years after the initial investigation.

Addressing the media, Khan emphasized his faith in the judicial system, stating his belief in being exonerated by higher courts if necessary. He refrained from predicting the political future but remained steadfast in his loyalty to the SP, distancing himself from speculation about party alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

