This week's world news compilation uncovers key developments worldwide. In Denmark, the latest drone sightings caused flight disruptions, highlighting vulnerabilities in aviation. Since 2017, aviation systems have been plagued by digital outages and drone incidents, interrupting operations beyond the central flight safety systems.

In a historic achievement, Polish mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel skied down Mount Everest without an oxygen tank, upholding the legacy of Poland's famed 'Ice Warriors.' The daring expedition marks another milestone in the world of extreme sports and mountaineering.

On the political front, Lithuania swears in a new prime minister, Inga Ruginiene, who promises continued support for Ukraine and defense. Moldova braces for a pivotal parliamentary election that could steer its EU membership bid, amid fears of Russian interference.

