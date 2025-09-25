Left Menu

Trump Administration and Senate Democrats on Brink of Government Shutdown

The Trump administration confronts Senate Democrats over a potential government shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget requires agencies to prepare for possible funding lapses, while Democrats push back, fearing federal workforce downsizing. The confrontation highlights ongoing policy disputes, with healthcare issues at the forefront.

The Trump administration is raising the stakes in a showdown with U.S. Senate Democrats over a looming government shutdown, threatening to permanently remove workers from some federal agencies if funding runs out next Tuesday.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) asked agencies to identify programs where discretionary funding could lapse if Congress fails to pass legislation to keep the government open. The OMB memo urged agencies to submit reduction-in-force plans to mitigate the potential shutdown's effects. Senate Democrats have rejected a Republican stopgap funding bill, demanding reversals to recent healthcare program cuts.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized the OMB's tactics as intimidation, accusing Trump of prioritizing fear over governance. With a government on the brink of its 15th partial shutdown since 1981, Democrats are more emboldened to address broader policy issues, notably healthcare, while Republican leaders remain firm on delaying negotiations.

