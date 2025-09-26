US-Pakistan Relations Warm Amid Cooling India Ties

President Donald Trump welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the White House for talks, signaling a warming relationship between the United States and Pakistan. The meeting coincides with heightened geopolitical tensions involving India and Russia.

During the recent UN General Assembly, Sharif joined leaders from eight Muslim-majority nations to discuss strategies on key global conflicts, including the Israel-Hamas situation in Gaza. Trump and Sharif's meeting follows a US-Pakistan trade agreement struck in July, focused on oil development and tariff reductions, showcasing a burgeoning economic partnership.

Strained US-India relations, mainly due to India's purchase of Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict, contrast with improved US-Pakistan ties. President Trump has imposed tariffs on India, aiming to exert pressure on Russia. Meanwhile, efforts to ease US-India trade tensions continue, with discussions poised for future resolution.

