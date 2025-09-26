Left Menu

BJP Leader Meets SNDP Chief Amid Political Speculations

Former Union Minister V Muraleedharan met SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan amidst speculations of Natesan's growing proximity to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Muraleedharan emphasized that the meeting was merely a routine interaction discussing public interest matters, dismissing political connotations and urging community bodies to remain apolitical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:19 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, former Union Minister and seasoned BJP leader V Muraleedharan held talks with SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Friday. The meeting occurred at Natesan's residence in Kanichukulangara, as political circles buzz about Natesan's alleged affinity towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Muraleedharan, who arrived at Natesan's premises around 10:30 a.m., spent approximately an hour in conversation with him. Post-meeting, Muraleedharan addressed the media, stressing that the encounter was simply a cordial one with no strategic undertones, as mutual topics of public interest were discussed.

With concerns mounting over Natesan's potential drift towards the CPI(M), Muraleedharan pointed out that the SNDP chief has historically participated in NDA initiatives. He further insisted that community organizations should steer clear of political involvements, reflecting on SNDP's non-political stance.

