Indian Navy's Milestone Submarine Mating in South China Sea

The Indian Navy has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing its first-ever submarine 'mating' with foreign counterparts during the Exercise Pacific Reach in the South China Sea. This initiative underscores India's growing capabilities and commitment to global submarine rescue operations and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy marked a historic achievement, successfully executing its inaugural 'maiden mating' with foreign submarines in the South China Sea. This was part of a biennial multinational maritime exercise known as Exercise Pacific Reach (XPR), where the Indian Navy emerged as a proactive maritime partner.

The exercise, which commenced on September 15, is hosted by Singapore and features participation from over 40 countries. During the event, the Indian Navy's indigenously developed Diving Support Vessel and Submarine Rescue Unit (East) engaged in complex intervention and rescue operations.

This milestone highlights India's capabilities in global submarine rescue efforts and its commitment to maintaining regional maritime security. The induction of Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRVs) has positioned India among an elite group of nations with dedicated submarine rescue systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

