Indian Navy's Milestone Submarine Mating in South China Sea

The Indian Navy marked a historic achievement, successfully executing its inaugural 'maiden mating' with foreign submarines in the South China Sea. This was part of a biennial multinational maritime exercise known as Exercise Pacific Reach (XPR), where the Indian Navy emerged as a proactive maritime partner.

The exercise, which commenced on September 15, is hosted by Singapore and features participation from over 40 countries. During the event, the Indian Navy's indigenously developed Diving Support Vessel and Submarine Rescue Unit (East) engaged in complex intervention and rescue operations.

This milestone highlights India's capabilities in global submarine rescue efforts and its commitment to maintaining regional maritime security. The induction of Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRVs) has positioned India among an elite group of nations with dedicated submarine rescue systems.

