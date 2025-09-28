Left Menu

Iran's Nuclear Tensions: Snapback Sanctions and Rising Mideast Pressures

United Nations sanctions on Iran's nuclear program have been reinstated, heightening tensions as the Israel-Hamas conflict persists. Despite diplomatic efforts from Iran and opposition from China and Russia, the snapback process took effect. The U.S. has attacked key Iranian nuclear sites, while Iran's uranium enrichment approaches weapons-grade levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:42 IST
United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear ambitions were reinstated Sunday, increasing pressure on Tehran amidst the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict. Diplomatic efforts by Iranian officials at the UN General Assembly in New York to prevent the sanctions fell short as China and Russia's attempts to intervene also failed.

Iran contends the nuclear deal was invalidated by the U.S.'s 2018 withdrawal under Trump. Tensions remain as the International Atomic Energy Agency reports restricted inspections in Iran, especially post the June conflict with Israel. US and Israel strikes severely damaged Iranian nuclear facilities, bringing them under global scrutiny.

The 'snapback' sanctions aim to freeze Iranian assets, halt arms deals, and curb Iran's missile program, creating concern as negotiations remain a dead end. With uranium enrichment nearing weapons-grade levels, international apprehension grows over Iran's pledged peaceful nuclear intents.

