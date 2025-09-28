Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza Death Toll Surges in Israel-Hamas Conflict
The death toll in the Israel-Hamas conflict has risen to 66,005, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry, with 168,162 wounded since the incursion began. The conflict sees no end as Israel continues its offensive operations while diplomatic meetings are set for international response.
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza escalates as the Health Ministry reports a dramatic rise in casualties, with over 66,000 Palestinians dead and 168,162 injured since the conflict's onset on October 7, 2023.
Key figures from Washington discussions include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump as diplomatic efforts are anticipated to address the escalating tensions.
Meanwhile, Israeli military operations persist in Gaza. The international community watches closely, concerned about the humanitarian impact and seeking resolutions.
