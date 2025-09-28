Left Menu

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at Political Rally Leaves 40 Dead

A devastating stampede at a political rally in Veluchamypuram resulted in 40 casualties, igniting criticism towards the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and actor-politician Vijay. Overcrowding and inadequate arrangements were reported as contributing factors. An independent inquiry is being sought into the tragedy, as authorities and party members react to the devastating incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A stampede at a political rally in Veluchamypuram, led by actor-politician Vijay, resulted in the tragic deaths of 40 individuals, including nine children, leaving the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party in shock. The event drew criticism over poor arrangements as crowds swelled waiting for Vijay's delayed arrival.

Amidst conflicting reports and accusations, former Chief Minister Palaniswami blamed police inefficiencies, while authorities claimed unexpected high attendance. Scene remnants like shoes, water bottles, and party flags were stark reminders of the chaos, evidenced by the young eyewitness accounts detailing how initial celebrations morphed into disaster.

Amidst rising casualty concerns, the death toll reached 40, sparking TVK's plea for a Madras High Court investigation. The state, led by Chief Minister Stalin, along with Vijay's financial aid announcements, aims to address the tragedy's aftermath. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for the court's decision on an independent probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

