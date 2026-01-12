Left Menu

Gold Prices Soar to Historic High amidst Geopolitical Turmoil

Gold prices surged past $4,600 an ounce due to rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of lenient U.S. monetary policy. Investors can engage in gold trading via spot and futures markets, exchange-traded products, and physical bars and coins. Market trends, foreign exchange rates, and central bank reserves influence gold prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold vaulted above the record $4,600 an ounce mark on Monday, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and prospects of a more accommodating U.S. monetary policy. As a result, bullion reached an unprecedented high in 2026 following successive peaks last year.

Investors have multiple avenues to engage in gold trading. The spot market, influenced by real-time supply and demand, remains a significant platform, with London setting international gold trading standards. Futures markets offer contracts for buying or selling gold at predetermined future dates, with COMEX leading in trade volumes.

Exchange-traded products allow investors exposure to gold prices without requiring physical possession. Gold bars and coins continue to be traditional investment methods. Factors like investor interest, exchange rates, central bank reserves, and political uncertainties influence the fluctuating gold market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

