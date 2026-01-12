Gold Prices Soar to Historic High amidst Geopolitical Turmoil

Gold vaulted above the record $4,600 an ounce mark on Monday, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and prospects of a more accommodating U.S. monetary policy. As a result, bullion reached an unprecedented high in 2026 following successive peaks last year.

Investors have multiple avenues to engage in gold trading. The spot market, influenced by real-time supply and demand, remains a significant platform, with London setting international gold trading standards. Futures markets offer contracts for buying or selling gold at predetermined future dates, with COMEX leading in trade volumes.

Exchange-traded products allow investors exposure to gold prices without requiring physical possession. Gold bars and coins continue to be traditional investment methods. Factors like investor interest, exchange rates, central bank reserves, and political uncertainties influence the fluctuating gold market.

