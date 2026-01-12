Left Menu

Youth Survey Reveals Global Economic Concerns and Political Ambitions

A World Economic Forum survey of nearly 4,600 youths highlights growing economic inequality as a major concern. Many young people aspire to political office, challenging assumptions of political apathy. They also express stress over financial concerns, see potential in entrepreneurship, and emphasize the importance of climate action and technology adaptation.

Updated: 12-01-2026 14:57 IST
Youth Survey Reveals Global Economic Concerns and Political Ambitions
  • Country:
  • India

A new World Economic Forum survey has spotlighted global economic inequality as a pressing concern among the youth. Conducted with almost 4,600 young individuals from 144 countries, the survey reveals that many aspire not just to critique the system but to actively engage in politics.

The Youth Pulse 2026 report uncovers regional variations, with entrepreneurship thriving in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, symbolizing innovation and self-determination. It also emphasizes financial anxieties among 57% of respondents and underscores a demand for practical, policy-oriented solutions.

The survey further reveals that climate change remains a significant threat, with the majority of youths using AI to adapt to technological shifts. These insights will likely be a focal point at the upcoming WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

