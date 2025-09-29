Moldova at a Crossroads: EU Ambitions vs. Russian Influence in Pivotal Election

In a tense parliamentary election, Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has emerged ahead, securing 43% of the vote compared to the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc's 29%. But the PAS may still fall short of the majority it needs to push forward its European Union membership aspirations.

President Maia Sandu has described the election as crucial for the nation's future, yet the proceedings have been marred by mutual allegations of cyber attacks aimed at the electoral infrastructure and fake bomb threats reported across Moldova and overseas.

The election outcome could be heavily influenced by the diaspora, who lean towards European integration. Officials have already launched investigations into alleged foreign meddling and illicit campaign financing supporting pro-Russian candidates. The anxiety is compounded by Moldova's economic struggles and lingering nostalgia for Soviet times among some citizens.