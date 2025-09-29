Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has leveled serious allegations against Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, accusing him of escaping trial in a decades-old murder case by claiming to be a minor. Kishor demands Choudhary's dismissal and challenges his integrity in other cases. A defamation dispute with Ashok Choudhary also ensues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:11 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic press conference, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary evaded trial in a decades-old murder case by falsely claiming to be a minor before the Supreme Court.

Kishor demanded Choudhary's immediate dismissal, pointing out inconsistencies in his age-related affidavits. Choudhary's affidavit in 2020 suggested he was in his 20s during the 1995 mass murder, contradicting his earlier claim of being 14 years old.

The accusations are part of a series of corruption claims, including a controversial land deal and alleged misuse of funds by a trust linked to Choudhary. Kishor also dismissed allegations against him by BJP leaders, asserting transparency in his party's funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

 Global
2
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

 United Kingdom
3
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

 United Kingdom
4
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025