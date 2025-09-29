Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

In a dramatic press conference, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary evaded trial in a decades-old murder case by falsely claiming to be a minor before the Supreme Court.

Kishor demanded Choudhary's immediate dismissal, pointing out inconsistencies in his age-related affidavits. Choudhary's affidavit in 2020 suggested he was in his 20s during the 1995 mass murder, contradicting his earlier claim of being 14 years old.

The accusations are part of a series of corruption claims, including a controversial land deal and alleged misuse of funds by a trust linked to Choudhary. Kishor also dismissed allegations against him by BJP leaders, asserting transparency in his party's funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)